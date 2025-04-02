Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
31
34

Chatting with Rick Rubin

A recording from our live video
Dan Stone's avatar
Rick Rubin's avatar
Dan Stone
and
Rick Rubin
Apr 02, 2025
31
34
Share
Transcript

Thank you all for tuning into my live chat with

Rick Rubin
. I love talking with that guy.

Share

Discussion about this video

Hey Pop
Hey Pop
A podcast about the cross-section of family life, work, and creativity, in which I talk with some of the most fascinating, talented, and unusual parents in the world—musicians, writers, athletes, painters, chefs, and so on.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dan Stone's avatar
Dan Stone
Rick Rubin's avatar
Rick Rubin
Writes The Creative Act: Thoughtforms & Innerworks Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Shea Serrano: the patron saint of basketball, movies, and music (Hey Pop ep. 1)
  Dan Stone and Shea Serrano