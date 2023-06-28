Hey Pop

Home
Podcast
Archive
About
New
Ted Gioia on discovering the paragon of authenticity in his own home
After my father died, I took on the melancholy responsibility of organizing the objects he left behind. I dreaded the moment, but it proved to be a much…
 • 
Dan Stone
 and 
Ted Gioia
9
Shea Serrano: the patron saint of basketball, movies, and music (Hey Pop ep. 1)
Listen now | Welcome to the inaugural episode of Hey Pop, a podcast about the intersection of family life, work, and creativity. First up is Shea…
 • 
Dan Stone
 and 
Shea Serrano
The grizzly bear is right outside the tent
The summer I was six, my dad loaded his frame pack with just enough supplies for an overnight in the Southern Colorado wilderness and filled his pocket…
 • 
Dan Stone
3
© 2023 Dan Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing