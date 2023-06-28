Subscribe
Ted Gioia on discovering the paragon of authenticity in his own home
After my father died, I took on the melancholy responsibility of organizing the objects he left behind. I dreaded the moment, but it proved to be a much…
10 hr ago
Dan Stone
and
Ted Gioia
Shea Serrano: the patron saint of basketball, movies, and music (Hey Pop ep. 1)
Listen now | Welcome to the inaugural episode of Hey Pop, a podcast about the intersection of family life, work, and creativity. First up is Shea…
Jun 21
Dan Stone
and
Shea Serrano
The grizzly bear is right outside the tent
The summer I was six, my dad loaded his frame pack with just enough supplies for an overnight in the Southern Colorado wilderness and filled his pocket…
Jun 18
Dan Stone
